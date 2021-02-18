MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Toro Company has recalled its Power Max Snowthrowers due to an amputation hazard.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves Model Year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with the model number 37802. The model and serial number are located on the back of the snowthrower.
MORE: Click here for serial numbers included in the recall.
The CPSC says there have been five reports of the auger failing to disengage when the control lever is released. No injuries have been reported.
Customers who bought the snowblower are advised to immediately stop using it and contact a Toro authorized dealer for a free repair. The snowthrowers were sold for about $1,200 at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro authorized dealers nationwide from November 2020 through January 2021.
The Toro Company is based in Bloomington. The snowthrowers were manufactured in Juarez, Mexico.
