MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul city officials announced late Thursday morning that a water main break is affecting a large residential area around Furness Parkway.
According to the city, homes from Cottage Avenue to Ivy Avenue, between Furness Parkway and Ruth Street, will be without water during repairs. The city’s water services website says the main break occurred at 8:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of Furness Parkway.
Officials with St. Paul Regional Water Services say water main breaks are not unusual incidents during the winter months, and that a definitive cause of the break is unlikely to be determined.
City officials released a map that shows the areas affected by the break.
Additionally, Hoyt Avenue to Cottage Avenue, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Avenue, will be experiencing low water pressure during repairs.
Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available.
