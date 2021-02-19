MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man who was hurt in a head-on collision on Thursday morning near Big Lake has died from his injuries.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff, 86-year-old Ronald Olson lost control of his car and crossed into the center line while traveling east on Sherburne County Road 14 near U.S. Highway 10. The car slid into the path of an oncoming truck.
Olson died on Friday morning at the hospital. The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office says slippery road conditions were likely a factor in the crash.
