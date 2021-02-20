MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash ended up with one vehicle running into the front of a restaurant Saturday.
St. Paul Police said the incident happened on the 1100 block of Rice Street at about 3 p.m.
Offices arrived to find two people in a Suburu, which had struck the front of Krungthep Thai.
Witnesses told police that a Toyota involved in the crash fled the scene before officers got there.
Officers found the vehicle, but not the driver. The Toyota was towed to the impound lot.
No one has been arrested. The two others involved in the crash were not injured.