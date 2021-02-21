MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man suffered fatal injuries after being shot while driving down a busy northeast Minneapolis street Sunday afternoon.
It happened on Lowry Avenue Northeast at 2nd Street Northeast just before 3 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after reports came in that a minivan crashed into a light pole. They arrived to find the driver slumped over in his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Investigators believe the driver was struck while travelling westbound on Lowry Avenue.
Police say no one is in custody, and they encourage anyone with information to call 911, or submit their tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).