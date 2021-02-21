MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just two weeks from Monday the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case gets underway with jury selection.

The Legislature has yet to pass the governor’s SAFE Act, which provides $35 million for mutual aid for security during the trial.

The governor’s SAFE ACT proposal seems simple enough: $35 million in a fund for mutual aide reimbursement. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says now he is open to talking about an upfront aid fund, but in the past he and other Republican senators have openly called it a bailout for Minneapolis. Progressives want the money to come with tough guidelines for police conduct. A watered down version of those police accountability guidelines proved a no-go for progressives who sank the entire bill in the DFL controlled House. Two leaders with vital roles in the outcome say they would like to see a compromise that includes police accountability measures. Mayor Jacob Frey and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler were guests on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“We do not want to spend money on law enforcement without some accountability due to the fact that we are having this trial because a Minneapolis police officer killed an African American,” Winkler said.

“This is going to be critical that we get this assistance not just from an operations message but also the message that it sends that our state is unified in securing safety not just in our city but statewide,” Frey said.

Minnesota House Republicans say if you drop the police accountability measures you will automatically get Republicans’ support.

State officials have stressed that despite this debate over funding the number of boots on the ground will not be affected during deliberations and the verdict. That number is estimated at 2,000 National Guard and 1,100 police officers from around the state.

You can watch WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy and Mike Augustyniak every Sunday at 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.