MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Anoka police K-9 shot during a police chase that ended in gunfire Sunday is out of the hospital.
The Anoka Police Department said a bullet “nicked” Bravo’s trachea during the incident Sunday, but the wound will heal on its own and he does not need surgery at this time.
“Bravo has been released from the hospital and will go home to begin the healing process with his handler,” the department posted on Facebook.
The bullet nicked his trachea, and caused some soft tissue damage
Police responded to a shoplifting report at a Kohl’s Sunday afternoon before the suspects led them on a chase that lasted almost 40 minutes.
The suspects eventually abandoned their vehicle and ran from police. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said “shots were fired,” but it’s unclear who did the shooting. One suspect was killed by gunfire.
The other suspect survived and was taken into custody.