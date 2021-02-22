MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced his 2021 Local Jobs and Projects plan, which will invest over $518 million in infrastructure projects statewide. The plan includes $150 million in rebuilding efforts in Twin Cities in the areas damaged by civil undress in May and June.

Walz says the projects included in the plan will maintain existing buildings, invest in communities and ensure that the state can leverage available federal funds. A large chunk of the plan, nearly half, will support asset preservation projects at state agencies and higher education institutions.

“When Gwen and I bought our house in Mankato, we knew the importance of investing in upkeep over the years in order to avoid major repairs down the road. You fix your roof before it collapses. You repair a leaky pipe before it leads to water damage. That’s exactly what this plan prioritizes—taking care of what we have,” Walz said. “By maintaining existing assets, we can keep our state’s infrastructure strong and reliable for generations to come. What’s more, we can create jobs that boost our economy in the process.”

Some of the highlights of the plan include:

– $100 million in Housing Infrastructure Bonds to preserve and build new housing opportunities across the state

– $150 million in Redevelopment Appropriation Bonds to support rebuilding efforts in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in the areas damaged by civil unrest in May and June 2020

– $43 million in critical security upgrades to the state capitol

– $15 million to support capital projects from community-based organizations that are led by and serve community of color and the indigenous community.

Other project plans can be found here.

