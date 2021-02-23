MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says its HAZMAT team has responded to the Federal Building in Minneapolis after an employee found a “white powdery substance” when they opened a letter.
According to fire officials, the HAZMAT team was dispatched to 212 Third Ave. S. and has since made entry and is working to identify the substance. Minneapolis police’s Bomb Squad also arrived on the scene.
The employee was opening a mailed-in application letter, fire officials said.
The Federal Building houses offices for the Department of State–Passport, Housing and Urban Development and the National Labor Relations Board.
This is developing, so check back for more.
More On WCCO.com: