MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old girl was killed in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.
A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after the crash.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. in Gould Township, near Leech Lake.
The two victims were riding the snowmobile in their yard when they hit a stump. The snowmobile was launched into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.
The girl died at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts. The woman’s condition was not released.
The crash is being investigated.
