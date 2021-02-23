MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the men who allegedly led police on a chase through the north metro over the weekend now faces charges.
Joseph Heroff, 26, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Another suspect, who has not been identified, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the pursuit.
According to the criminal complaint, Heroff and the other suspect were at Kohl’s in Blaine Sunday night when the other man decided to shoplift. Heroff told police he waited in the car for the other man, who later came out with “a cart full of merchandise” and began putting it in the car.
Police responded to the shoplifting report and found Heroff driving from the scene in a white Jeep, the other man in the passenger’s seat. Police stopped the vehicle in an adjacent parking lot and the two men ran.
The complaint states Heroff and the other man stole a pickup truck at gunpoint and continued the chase, with the other man in the driver’s seat this time.
Police said the pursuit ended in an “exchange of gunfire” near the city of Braham and the other man was killed. It’s not yet clear who fired during the exchange. A police K-9 named Bravo was shot, but is expected to fully recover.
Heroff is in custody.
