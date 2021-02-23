MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Corporation has announced that most of its employees will not return to its Twin Cities headquarters until this fall.
The decision applies to Target's 12,000 Twin Cities HQ employees working at its corporate campuses in downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park.
Employees were originally set to return in June, but Target spokesperson Shandra Tollefson says the decision to delay was made due to the "continued impact of the coronavirus." A small number of employees are still working at its two metro campuses.
"We continue to turn to public health experts for guidance on the coronavirus," Tollefson said, "and are also closely monitoring the safety of downtown Minneapolis as we evaluate and adjust our plans."
Tollefson says a hybrid model of at-home and on-site work will eventually be implemented for its HQ employees as the pandemic’s threat diminishes.