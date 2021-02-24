MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers are responding to several crashes and spinouts Wednesday morning in northwestern Minnesota following Tuesday night’s snow.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow says there've been reports of several rollovers and vehicles spinning out on slick roads. So far, there's been no word of any serious injuries.
Drivers need to slow down, Grabow says, as roads in the area are icy.
According to the National Weather Service, about 1 to 3 inches of snow fell Tuesday evening across northwestern and northcentral Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a number of roads in the area remain completely covered with snow.
The system brought snow, and a little rain, to the Twin Cities metro area Wednesday morning. A number of roads in the Twin Cities were also snow-covered as of Wednesday morning.