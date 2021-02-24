MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two male suspects are in custody after a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 94 just west of Fergus Falls Wednesday.
According to the state patrol, troopers were investigating a one-vehicle crash at 8:30 a.m. when another vehicle came along and struck the driver of the original crash, who was outside her vehicle. The vehicle then hit a tow truck and another vehicle before sliding off into the median.
Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot east of I-94 where there are railroad tracks, the state patrol said.
A short while later, the suspects were located by troopers with assistance from Fergus Falls police and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. They were both taken into custody.
The female victim who was struck in the incident was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance with injuries. The extent of her injuries are not known.
The crash and incident remain under investigation.