MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It only took half an hour Wednesday morning for Minnesota Twins spring training tickets to sell out.
Twins fans were offered the opportunity to buy tickets for seating “pods” at spring training games played in Fort Myers, Florida starting at 10 a.m.READ MORE: Health Campaign Urges Minnesota Students To Get COVID Tested Every 2 Weeks
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tickets were only available in physically-distanced seating pods that hold either groups of two or four people. Sales were restricted to one ticket-buyer per pod.READ MORE: Charges: Man In Clown Mask Stole Catalytic Converters From Dealership With Cordless Saw
The pods are required protocol by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control. Per MLB regulations, the CenturyLink Sports Complex will not be open for the public to view teams on non-game days.
The Twins held their first full-squad spring workout on Tuesday. Their spring training season is slated to start Sunday with a home game against the Boston Red Sox.MORE NEWS: Ranked-Choice Voting Gets Bipartisan Push In Wisconsin Legislature
The Twins full spring training schedule can be viewed here.