MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were shot near a park in south Minneapolis Thursday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department said one of the victims died at the scene, marking the ninth homicide in the city this year.
RELATED: Man Fatally Stabbed In Apparent Domestic Incident In South Minneapolis
Police said one of the other victims is in critical condition and the third has non-life threatening wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.
The three victims, all men, were found on the sidewalk near East Phillips Park around 6:45 p.m.
No one is custody at this time, but police believe someone fled the scene before officers arrived.
More On WCCO.com: