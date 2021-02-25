CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Jason DeRusha
Filed Under:Food, Influencer, Jason DeRusha, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Along with the help of Maggie LaMaack, group director for influencer and brand partnerships at Fast Horse, WCCO’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of the top seven baking and recipe influencers based in Minnesota.

1: Pinch of Yum (@pinchofyum)

2: Fit Foodie Finds (@fitfoodiefinds)

3: A Farmgirl’s Dabble (@farmgirlsdabble)

4: Zoë Bakes (@zoebakes)

5: The Real Food RDs (@therealfoodrds)

6: Sarah Kieffer/Vanilla Bean Blog (@sarah_kieffer)

7: Pastry Affair (@pastryaffair)

