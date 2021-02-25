MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Along with the help of Maggie LaMaack, group director for influencer and brand partnerships at Fast Horse, WCCO’s Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of the top seven baking and recipe influencers based in Minnesota.
1: Pinch of Yum (@pinchofyum)
- 1 million Instagram followers
- 360,000 Facebook followers
2: Fit Foodie Finds (@fitfoodiefinds)
3: A Farmgirl’s Dabble (@farmgirlsdabble)
4: Zoë Bakes (@zoebakes)
5: The Real Food RDs (@therealfoodrds)
6: Sarah Kieffer/Vanilla Bean Blog (@sarah_kieffer)
7: Pastry Affair (@pastryaffair)
