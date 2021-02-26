MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was seriously injured Thursday night after being struck by a driver in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says the hit-and-run was reported around 8:45 p.m. Responding officers found the man, described as being in his 20s, lying in the street near the intersection of Johnson Parkway and Maryland Avenue East, in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital. He was listed in critical condition.
The driver fled the scene, but short after called police. Officers were soon able to locate her. The driver was identified as a woman in her 20s.
