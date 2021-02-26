MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hy-Vee pharmacy in Mankato incorrectly diluted doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a mix-up which has impacted 62 of their patients.
According to the pharmacy, two staff members at the Riverfront Hy-Vee used vaccines mixed with a sterile water injection diluent instead of the saline diluent provided by Pfizer.
No patients have reported side effects; Hy-Vee has consulted with doctors and say there is no reason for medical concern. All of the 62 patients have been contacted.
Minnesota Department of Health says that it is not likely that the patients will need additional vaccination or revaccination.
All the pharmacy staff at the Riverfront location have been retrained.
