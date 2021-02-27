MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who was fatally stabbed in south Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon has been identified as Richard Thomas Lee. He was 66 years old.
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to the 2700 block of Aldrich Avenue South just before 4 p.m. There, they found a man who had been fatally stabbed.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, but police said they believe they know who the suspect is.
Police also said they believe the stabbing was a domestic incident.
This marks the eighth homicide in Minneapolis this year.
Minnesota has a domestic violence hotline available 24 hours a day. The number is 866-223-1111.
