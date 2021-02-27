MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul arrested a 15-year-old in connection to two carjackings in the Twin Cities on Friday evening.
According to St. Paul police, the spree started shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 800 block of St. Paul Avenue. A 21-year-old woman was getting out of her car with her groceries when the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse.
When he learned she didn’t have any money, he got into a nearby sedan and drove away. He followed a white Audi west across the Ford Parkway and into Minneapolis, where police say he rear ended the Audi, assaulted the driver, and then stole the car.
On Saturday, police found the suspect with the Audi. They initiated a traffic stop, but he fled back to the East Side of St. Paul and dumped the car on the 100 block of Bates Avenue, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
Police then established a perimeter and arrested the suspect, who surrendered. He is currently in jail.
