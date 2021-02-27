MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man suffered fatal injuries after he was shot while driving down a busy northeast Minneapolis street Sunday afternoon.
He was later identified as 29-year-old Victor Pablo.
It happened on Lowry Avenue Northeast at Second Street Northeast just before 3 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after reports came in that a minivan had crashed into a light pole. They arrived to find Pablo in grave condition, slumped over in his vehicle.
Pablo was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Investigators believe the driver was struck while traveling westbound on Lowry Avenue. He then made a U-turn and hit the pole.
Police say no one is in custody, and they are looking into whether the shooting was random. They are encouraging anyone with information to call 911, or submit their tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
