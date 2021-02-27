MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Matt Dumba’s mission to achieve equity, diversity and inclusion in hockey continued Saturday with his inaugural Hockey Without Limit Camp.
The event was held at the Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval in Roseville.
Dumba couldn’t be there because of league safety protocol, and playing the L.A. Kings Saturday night, so the Wild in his stead partnered with the Hendrickson Foundation, New Directions Youth Ministry, and the Herb Brooks Foundation to help kids experience the joys of the sport and to encourage them to stick with it as they get to know other kids from all walks of life.
WCCO’s Norman Seawright III was there and talked with some of the kids who told him they were having a great time. You can watch their comments in the video above.
