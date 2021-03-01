MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews rescued one person Monday morning from a fire in the basement of a fourplex in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the apartment building around 10:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fremont Avenue North, in the city’s Near North neighborhood. Flames were showing from the basement, where someone was reportedly trapped.
Crews knocked down the fire, searched the building and rescued an individual who was in the basement. The victim was receiving medical care at the scene. Officials gave no details as to the extent of the person’s injuries.
Firefighters are continuing to monitor the building for hotspots. No word was given on a possible cause.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
