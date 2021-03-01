MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In 2020, Minnesota sheriffs issued nearly twice as many permits to carry as the year before.
It was the most issued — 96,554 — since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s yearly Permit to Carry Report.
2019 saw 51,404 permits issued.
RELATED: Gun Sales Up In Minnesota, Ammo Supplies Reportedly Limited
In total, Minnesota has 358,897 valid firearms permits. Last year, 103 were suspended, 36 revoked, 968 voided and 1,191 denied. Nearly 102,000 applications were submitted in 2020.
Hennepin County issued the most permits — more than 11,000. Dakota, Anoka, Ramsey and Washington counties rounded out the top five.
The BCA said people with firearms permits committed 3,110 crimes last year, thought only 2% of those crimes involved firearms.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis To Hire 6 ‘Influencers’ To Spread City-Approved Messaging To Public During Derek Chauvin Trial
- Minneapolis Police: Raylene Childs, 2, Found Safe After AMBER Alert Issued
- 2 Killed, Deputy Injured In Wadena County Shootout
- Minnesotans Argue State Not Appropriately Prioritizing Vaccines For Those With Underlying Conditions