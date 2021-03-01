MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters are battling a blaze Monday on a 112-year-old ship docked at a scrapyard in the Port of Duluth-Superior.
CBS 3 reports the decommissioned ship called the J. B. Ford caught fire at about 3:15 p.m. while it was being dismantled in a slip owned by Azcon Metals.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
