MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota-based company has issued a nationwide recall of several branded taco products over bacteria contamination concerns.
J&J Distributing, of St. Paul, announced last week that it’s recalling the products after routine facility testing found the presence of listeria monocytogenes in utensils used in production. The bacteria can lead to infections that cause headaches, nausea and diarrhea. Infections can be fatal for young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
While no illnesses have yet been reported in connection to the recall, consumers are encouraged to return the food items to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 651-221-0560 for more information.
The recalled products include Haug brand taco trays, Fresh Thyme taco dip, Tastebuds taco platters and fiesta dips, Earthgrown mini taco dip, Caribou Coffee turkey sandwiches, and Kwik Trip taco dips.
For more information on the recall, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis To Hire 6 ‘Influencers’ To Spread City-Approved Messaging To Public During Derek Chauvin Trial
- Minneapolis Police: Raylene Childs, 2, Found Safe After AMBER Alert Issued
- 2 Killed, Deputy Injured In Wadena County Shootout
- Minnesotans Argue State Not Appropriately Prioritizing Vaccines For Those With Underlying Conditions