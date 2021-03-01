CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Caribou Coffee, Fresh Thyme, J&J Distributing, Kwik Trip, Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota-based company has issued a nationwide recall of several branded taco products over bacteria contamination concerns.

J&J Distributing, of St. Paul, announced last week that it’s recalling the products after routine facility testing found the presence of listeria monocytogenes in utensils used in production. The bacteria can lead to infections that cause headaches, nausea and diarrhea. Infections can be fatal for young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

While no illnesses have yet been reported in connection to the recall, consumers are encouraged to return the food items to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call 651-221-0560 for more information.

The recalled products include Haug brand taco trays, Fresh Thyme taco dip, Tastebuds taco platters and fiesta dips, Earthgrown mini taco dip, Caribou Coffee turkey sandwiches, and Kwik Trip taco dips.

