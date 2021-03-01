MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a St. Paul hit-and-run Sunday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers located a 60-year-old male victim, later identified as Lor Xiong of St. Paul. He had significant injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle and driver involved were not at the scene.
After speaking with multiple witnesses, police gathered a license plate number and description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was later located on the 300 block of Toronto Street. It had damage to the front and driver’s side.
St. Paul police say the suspect was located inside a residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into jail on pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide.
The incident is still under investigation, including if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5721.
