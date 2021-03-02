MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot at a liquor store in the east metro Tuesday afternoon.
The Maplewood Police Department said officers were called to Party Time Liquor on Larpenteur Avenue East around 3:15 p.m.
They gave medical care to a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said no one is in custody and the incident was likely the result of a dispute.
