Filed Under:Maplewood News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot at a liquor store in the east metro Tuesday afternoon.

The Maplewood Police Department said officers were called to Party Time Liquor on Larpenteur Avenue East around 3:15 p.m.

They gave medical care to a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no one is in custody and the incident was likely the result of a dispute.