MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two brothers were killed in a shootout with law enforcement in Wadena County last weekend, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA is investigating the incident, which happened Saturday night in North Germany Township.

The bureau said Tuesday brothers David and Shannon Savela both died of multiple gunshot wounds — David died at the scene, while Shannon later died at an area hospital.

Wadena County deputy Troy Mayer was shot and injured in the incident, while Sebeka police officer Jason Worm was shot in his bullet-resistant vest.

According to the BCA’s investigation, Mayer tried to pull David Savela over for speeding around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near 205th and 280th avenues. After a brief chase, David Savela attempted to spin his vehicle and ended up stuck in the snow.

While Mayer tried to get David Savela to identify himself and get out of his car, Shannon Savela showed up at the scene, the BCA said. Mayer used his Taser on David Savela but it was ineffective.

Mayer pulled David Savela from his car and they struggled on the ground. At this point, Worm showed up, told Shannon Savela to leave and tried to help Mayer.

According to the BCA, Shannon Savela then shot Mayer and Worm, who retreated behind David Savela’s car. The BCA said David Savela pointed a gun at the lawmen and Worm shot him. Worm also shot Shannon Savela.

Mayer was hospitalized and released the next day.

Both Mayer and Worm are on administrative leave. Mayer is an 11-year veteran of the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and Worm has been with the Sebeka Police Department for 10 years.