MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eight Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows bear new monikers thanks to the inaugural Name a Snowplow contest.
Each snowplow will service one of MnDOT’s eight districts. The winning names are:
- Plowy McPlowFace (Metro District)
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya (District 4)
- Duck Duck Orange Truck (District 1)
- Plow Bunyan (District 2)
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi (District 6)
- F. Salt Fitzgerald (District 7)
- Darth Blader (District 3)
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow (District 8)
Earlier this winter, MnDOT asked Minnesotans to submit their cleverest names for a snowplow in their fleet.
Nearly 24,000 entries were tallied, and MnDOT narrowed them down to the best 50. The eight winners were determined by an online vote.
The department said more than 122,000 votes were cast in the contest. Plowy McPlowface garnered the most votes — more than twice as many as any other suggestion.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Distribution Company Issues Nationwide Recall On Taco Products Over Bacteria Concerns
- ‘She’s Lucky To Be Alive’: Fernando Juarez Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend’s Toddler
- Minnesota Dad Makes Thousands A Month Reselling Thrift Store Finds
- Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?