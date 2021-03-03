MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Referees take a lot of heat, but one in Minnesota came to the rescue before the game even started.
When the recording of the national anthem didn’t play Tuesday night before the Orono vs. Mound-Westonka game, referee Chris Jesson staked over and sang it himself, belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
When Jesson finished singing, he got a stick tap from players and a round of applause from the crowd.
To hear a bit of Jesson’s singing voice, watch the video above. (Also, turn up the volume, as the audio is a tad quiet).
