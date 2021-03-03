MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eagan man is accused of assaulting a man and a woman with a baseball bat last month outside of a Burnsville restaurant.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says Fabian Balderas Valdez, 30, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 27 attack. The criminal complaint says one of the victims, Valdez’s brother-in-law, was inside the restaurant that evening with his wife, sister and mother-and-law. Both the brother-in-law and his sister noticed Valdez there, but didn’t interact with him.
Later, as the brother-in-law was walking through the parking lot after leaving the restaurant, Valdez allegedly charged at him with a baseball bat, striking him at least five times. The victim suffered a broken arm, and he needed staples to close a gash in his head.
The victim’s sister witnessed the attack in progress and ran over to help her brother. Valdez then allegedly struck her in the head before fleeing the parking lot.
Police found Valdez the next day hiding in a dumpster in Eagan. He was arrested, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
