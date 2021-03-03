MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are five days out from the trial of Derek Chauvin. We are now hearing from one of the people most personally affected by that trial.

WCCO spoke with George Floyd’s uncle, the brother of Floyd’s mom, and he had some surprising words to say about Chauvin.

When George Floyd died, it was a loss felt around the world: shock, sadness and anger.

But few felt it deeper than Selwyn Jones.

“Imagine your sister’s son lying on the street and the world was watching. He goes from hollering, screaming, begging, pleading,” Jones said.

Floyd’s uncle who lives in South Dakota says he’s feeling steady going into the trial.

“My emotions don’t go up or down. My emotions were determined on May 26 when I found out somebody murdered my nephew,” Jones said. “Ever since then I’ve been full steam ahead.”

He’s joined advocates around the world rallying for change, being praised for that work in a GQ Magazine.

“It all comes from the love I have for my nephew because I don’t want it to happen to your babies,” he said.

His focus for the next few weeks will be on the trial of Chauvin.

“I’m not mad at Derek Chauvin,” he said. “I’m mad at how the system was invented. The system taught him how to do these things.”

But he does want accountability.

“I want the court system to show his life did matter and not sentencing this dude to substantial prison time will show he was just another dead Black dude,” Jones said.

He’s asking supporters for prayer and peace.

“Do not result to looting or violence in any way shape or form,” he said.

And he hopes the trial over his nephew’s death will change lives.

“If we can get rid of this bias, we can make the world a better place,” Jones said.

Floyd’s uncle says he was actually hoping there would be a plea bargain in the case — that way there would be an admission of guilt.