MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning for dog owners: contaminated food could make you and your pup sick.
Bravo Packing is recalling two of its raw products: Ground Beef and Performance Dog. An inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found some of the meat tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.
There aren’t any reports of animals, or humans, getting sick.
Click here for more information on the recall.
