CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Recall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning for dog owners: contaminated food could make you and your pup sick.

Bravo Packing is recalling two of its raw products: Ground Beef and Performance Dog. An inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found some of the meat tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

(credit: FDA)

There aren’t any reports of animals, or humans, getting sick.

Click here for more information on the recall.