MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide after authorities say he hit and killed a 60-year-old pedestrian while driving and left the scene.

Christopher Mack, 23, faces a felony charge in the hit-and-run death of 60-year-old Lor Xiong.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a hit-and-run report at Phalen Boulevard and Atlantic Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

They found the victim, later identified as Xiong, unresponsive in a pool of blood in the middle of the intersection.

Witnesses gave police a license plate number. Officers spoke to a witness who said he offered a ride to Xiong, but he declined. The witness drove on, and saw the suspect vehicle speeding and swerving in between traffic.

He told police he “sensed that something was wrong,” according to the complaint, and turned back, finding Xiong in the intersection.

Police went to the address of the suspect vehicle’s registered owner. They found the vehicle, with significant damage, in the driveway. The registered owner told police her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend took the car. They explained the damage by saying somebody hit the car in a Cub Foods parking lot, the complaint states.

Police found the daughter’s boyfriend, later identified as Mack, in the house. The complaint states he first told police the daughter was driving, but later admitted he was. He said he did not know he hit someone and admitted he left the scene, the complaint states.

Mack said they were on the way back from buying marijuana when the incident occurred.