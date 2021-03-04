MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A South St. Paul man is accused of stealing 20 bottles of high-end Scotch whisky from a Burnsville liquor store, before trying to sell them on Craigslist.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office charged 57-year-old Dewayne Lee Goodman Thursday with one felony count of theft in connection with the incident on Jan. 16.
The criminal complaint says store employees provided police with surveillance footage of the theft and a list of the bottles stolen. Investigators then found a Craigslist ad featuring the exact bottles, and were able to identify Goodman as the suspect.
Liquor store employees then called 911 on Jan. 26 to report that Goodman had returned. Police just happened to be in the area at the time due to a theft at a nearby store — where Goodman allegedly put hundreds of dollars’ worth of items into a shopping cart and left without paying. Police arrested him at the scene.
Goodman could face several years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Dad Makes Thousands A Month Reselling Thrift Store Finds
- Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
- BCA Identifies Brothers Who Died In Wadena County Shootout
- Charges: Kathryn Joyce Threatened Eagan Neighbors With Machete, Cut Wires From Utility Box