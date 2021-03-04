CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Derek Chauvin, Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis is spending about $645,000 on fencing and other barriers to protect city buildings and police precincts during the Derek Chauvin trial.

According to the Minneapolis spokesman Casper Hill, about $515,000 will go to establishing perimeters around all five police precincts. Additionally, $65,000 is going to the city’s share of City Hall and another $65,000 for the new Public Service Building, both for perimeter fencing.

Hill says that the city hopes the funding from the proposed “SAFE Account” will cover the costs.

In mid-February, proposed funding for bolstered security during the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd once again failed to pass in the Minnesota House.

Gov. Tim Walz had proposed a $35 million SAFE account that would reimburse local governments, not just Minneapolis, for providing mutual aid for “unplanned or extraordinary public safety events.”