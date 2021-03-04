MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota United signed forward Patrick Weah on Thursday, a former Wayzata High School star who, during his time there, made his mark on the Minnesota soccer scene.
The club signed him as a Homegrown Player, and Weah’s four-year contract includes an option for an additional year. The 17-year-old was a leading scorer at the former MNUFC Academy and currently plays for Saint Louis University, where he scored one goal in three appearances.
“He’s got loads of raw, natural talent,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “We’re delighted he’s decided to join us. It’s the start of a lot of hard work for him but we feel as though he’s got a lot of raw attributes to make the next step.”
Weah was a 2017 Minnesota Soccer State Champion and 2016 runner-up; in 2017 he was named Minnesota State Player of the Year. As a freshman and sophomore, he led Wayzata High School in goals and assists.
Heath said the signing shows the club is “committed to the youth development.” Weah is the second homegrown player for the team, after St. Paul native Fred Emmings signed in 2020.
