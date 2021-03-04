MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Convention Center has been closed to commercial events for the last year, but now it’s a community vaccination clinic for people 65 and older.

“I really wanted to do my part to get the pandemic reduced and eliminate these deaths,” Pat Grans, from Stillwater said.

Everyone at that site was randomly selected by the state to get their spot in the vaccine line for seniors.

“Oh my gosh I was so surprised to get it,” Joann Oleary, from Plymouth, said.

Oleary has barely seen her 10 grandchildren. She says being closer to seeing them was her motivation to get her shots.

“We called off Christmas and Thanksgiving,’ she said. “Seeing my grandchildren would be wonderful.”

Deborah Hess, from St. Paul, is a retired flight attendant. She has plans to see her grandson in Oregon and booked a trip to Florida.

“I feel good about that, having my second shot,” she said.

Lynn Johnson’s second shot was a detour from his vacation in Austin, Texas.

He had planned the trip before he found out he was selected for the vaccine at home.

“I feel great,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t change the shot, so I’m running back to the airport and flying back.”

The vaccination site is by appointment only.

Health officials say it’s important to wear a mask and social distance even after you have had your vaccine.