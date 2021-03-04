MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Sunday, we’ll hear from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they open up to Oprah about why they left royal life.
Millions will watch this rare look into a tightly-restricted family. But why are we so fascinated with the royals? Heather Brown answers this Good Question in the video above.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Dad Makes Thousands A Month Reselling Thrift Store Finds
- Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
- BCA Identifies Brothers Who Died In Wadena County Shootout
- Charges: Kathryn Joyce Threatened Eagan Neighbors With Machete, Cut Wires From Utility Box