MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz will be delivering his third State of the State address later this month at his former social studies classroom.
On Friday, Walz announced he’ll give the address on Sunday, March 21 beginning at 6 p.m. The address will be delivered live from Mankato West High School.
“Over the past year, Minnesotans have made extraordinary sacrifices to save lives and change the course of this pandemic,” Walz said. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans and young people across the state as we look toward brighter days ahead.”
Also on Friday, Walz held a news conference at the Vikings training facility in Eagan, which is home to a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
