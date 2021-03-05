MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners opened its first drive-up vaccination site at its headquarters in Bloomington and is prepared to open more drive-up sites as vaccine supply increases.
Due to the recently authorized Janssen vaccine, HealthPartners is now able to vaccinate more than 600 patients per day through the drive-up vaccination site and an estimated 20,000 vaccines per week system-wide as supply allows.
HealthPartners officials say the drive-up site is set to represent a new phase in Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign and will complement their continued hospital and clinical vaccination sites.
The healthcare provider is currently vaccinating patients by invitation only as eligibility requires patients to be a minimum of 65 years old and seen within the healthcare system in the last three years.
Invitations are sent through email, text, and phone call to randomized subsets as appointment availability is based on supply and is said to vary week to week.
According to HealthPartners officials, the provider is proactively reaching out to communities who may not be as comfortable with the health care system, using interpreters, and providing transportation to vaccine appointments when needed.
To stay informed on current vaccine eligibility and appointment availability, visit healthpartners.com/vaccine.