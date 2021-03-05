MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The “Miracle On Ice” Olympic hockey star Mark Pavelich has reportedly died.
He was an integral part of the 1980 “Miracle” team, and went on to play 355 NHL games. He grew up near Eveleth, Minnesota and played for University of Minnesota-Duluth. He then went on to play for the USA.
We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich. We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends.
According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, he died at Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre on Thursday morning. He was being treated for mental illness after he attacked a neighbor with a metal pole in 2019. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.
