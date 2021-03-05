MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says it is looking to diversify its workforce in a push to better reflect the community it serves.
The Minneapolis Firefighter Cadet application period will begin on April 19 through April 30.
Among the minimum qualifications, the fire department says they'll be looking for candidates that have "demonstrated ability to relate and work effectively with people from diverse cultures, economic and ethnic backgrounds."
Other minimum qualifications for candidates include a high school diploma, a valid driver's license and being at least 18 years of age. The fire department is encouraging people to share the flyer.
Information sessions are being held at the Minneapolis American Indian Center and the Firefighters Hall & Museum. Sessions are full for the American Indian Center, but availability remains at the Firefighters Hall & Museum.