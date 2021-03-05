CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several roads are closed in Bloomington on Friday morning as police are searching for a possibly armed suspect in the area of Interstate 494 and Lyndale Avenue South.

The Bloomington Police Department says a carjacking suspect crashed a vehicle on American Boulevard and fled the scene. Officers found ammunition in the vehicle.

Police say they have closed several roads in the area and have a building surrounded. They are asking that people stay out of the area.

The road closures are affecting northbound Lyndale Avenue at 82nd Street, southbound Lyndale Avenue at I-494, eastbound American Boulevard at Lyndale, and westbound American Boulevard at Grand Avenue.

