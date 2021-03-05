MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Twin Cities man was arrested Thursday after allegedly leading police in western Wisconsin on a high-speed chase and pointing a gun at another motorist.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a driver in a Dodge caravan pointing a handgun at another driver. Officers located the van on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin.
State troopers chased the van along the interstate. The van reached speeds of 90 mph. At one point, the van stopped, but the driver sped off again as troopers told him to get out of the vehicle. Not long after, the driver stopped again, and troopers took him into custody. Investigators found a gun in the van.
The sheriff’s office says the man, from Brooklyn Center, was booked into the St. Croix County Jail pending charges of recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and fleeing police.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Dad Makes Thousands A Month Reselling Thrift Store Finds
- Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
- BCA Identifies Brothers Who Died In Wadena County Shootout
- Charges: Kathryn Joyce Threatened Eagan Neighbors With Machete, Cut Wires From Utility Box