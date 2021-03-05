MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Warmer temperatures mean outside fun for many this weekend. People are flocking to parks, trails, and garden shops, hoping to get a jump start on spring.
It’s like music to the ears; Old Man Winter is melting away, making room for warmer days.
Sunshine kissed the faces of all who went outside on Friday. The warmth was perfect for a little run or a few miles on the bike. It even made some strip layers of clothing to enjoy the feel of an approaching spring.
The four-legged companions were overjoyed; with no more coats and doggie shoes, the warm-up means lots of running and jumping on the muddy ground of the dog park.
In northeast Minneapolis, Mother Earth Gardens is seeing a steady flow of people.
“As soon as people can stick their shovels in the grounds, they’re going to be coming for it,” said Theresa. “Whenever someone comes in and it’s a sunny day, we’re all just laughing and happy because we need the sunshine.”
