MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jennifer Mayerle and Katie Steiner covered a lot of topics on the Saturday morning show. Here are links to topics they discussed.
Broadway Cast Reunion Series: The Lion King
Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus “Sing it Forward: Ruby Jubilee” fundraiser
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘Get Out Of The Car!’: Northern Minnesota Woman ‘Angry’ After Being Carjacked Outside Mpls. Senior Center
- ‘They Both Just Lived For Family’: Best Friends Die Days Apart From COVID
- 2 Suspects Taken Into Custody Following Bloomington Standoff
- 'They Both Just Lived For Family': Best Friends Die Days Apart From COVID