MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Gov. Tim Walz announced 1 million Minnesotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the state health department reported 897 new cases and four more deaths from the virus.
Numbers reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday show 490,011 total cases in the state since the pandemic began. The cumulative death count now stands at 6,550.
Three of the people whose deaths were reported Sunday were 90+ years old. Sixty-two percent of Minnesota’s COVID deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
More than 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota, according to MDH. The full sequence has been administered to 570,038 people, while 1,046,077 Minnesotans have received at least one shot.
In the last 24 hours, the state processed 28,607 COVID tests. Since last March, more than 3.5 million Minnesotans have been tested.
Nearly 26,000 cases of the virus have required hospitalization, and 5,364 of those involved intensive care. Of people who have contracted the virus, 476,055 no longer need to isolate.
Saturday, the Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. The bill now goes back to the House, where a slightly different version was passed last week. If the house approves it, it will go to Biden's desk for his signature.
The bill includes $1,400 checks for American workers making under $75,000, additional $300 weekly jobless benefits through Sept. 6, a child allowance of up to $3,600 per family, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $14 billion for vaccine distribution.